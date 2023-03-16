The City of Erie is hosting Women’s Career Day next week.

On Wednesday, March 22, the City of Erie is offering an opportunity to learn more about joining Erie Police and Fire Departments.

Both departments are hoping to recruit more female officers and firefighters.

One Erie firefighter said it’s an opportunity for women to learn more about what first responders do, and if it’s a career they want to pursue.

“It’s important for women to get involved in these careers and just to see women already doing the job and seeing that we can actually do it and do well. To be an example and lend a hand to others who could be interested in this job I think is a big deal,” said Seenah Mischel of the Erie Fire Department.

Women’s Career Day takes place March 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Erie High School.