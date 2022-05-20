(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The unemployment rate throughout the commonwealth was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month of April. The rate stands at 4.8%.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points below its April 2021 level.

In comments included within a news release about the monthly numbers, Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier compared the numbers to recent history.

“Two years ago, in April 2020, COVID-19 slammed into Pennsylvania’s economy and caused the commonwealth’s unemployment rate to skyrocket to 16.2 percent, more than three times the rate of the previous month. While the crisis of the pandemic is not yet entirely behind us, we continue to see the resilience of Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses reflected in the gradual decline of our unemployment rate, now at 4.8 %,” Berrier said. “Pennsylvanians are working, businesses are hiring, and the commonwealth’s economy is rebounding.”

According to the news release, from April 2020 through April 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered about 84% of jobs that were lost in the first two months of the pandemic.

By the numbers, the labor force rose by about 23,000 over the month. Employment rose by 28,000 while unemployment declined by 5,000. Nonfarm jobs were up 11,400 over the month. Manufacturing had the largest gain, up 5,200 jobs. Overall, nonfarm jobs were up 210,300 with gains in 10 of 11 “supersectors.”

Nationwide, the unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at 3.6%.