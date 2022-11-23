(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is hiring, and will be holding hiring events in Erie County and throughout the state.

The DMVA will offer walk-in interviews every Wednesday — starting Nov. 30 — at all six of its veterans homes across the state:

Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home, 2701 Southampton Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154; Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home, 500 Municipal Dr., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648; Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home, 560 East Third Street, Erie, PA 16507; Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Southeastern Veterans’ Center, One Veterans Dr., Spring City, PA 19475; Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Southwestern Veterans’ Center, 7060 Highland Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15206; Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Open positions include certified nurse aides, LPNs, RNs, nurse aide trainees and custodial workers.

“The DMVA understands that searching for a job can sometimes be intimidating and in-convenient. That is why we decided to make the process easy for anyone looking to join the staff at one of our veterans homes,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general of Veterans Affairs. “Simply walk-in on any Wednesday to any of our six veterans homes, and we will have staff ready to interview you for a career caring for America’s heroes. Being part of our team is patriotic and professionally rewarding.”

Two forms of ID is required. Those interested can apply online at www.employment.pa.gov ahead of any Walk-In Wednesday hiring event. To learn more about the commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.