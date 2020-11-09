EDDC hiring for newly created Experience Director position

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) announced they are looking to hire an Experience Director.

In this newly created role, the Experience Director will be the main liaison between the EDDC and its residential and commercial tenants.

Day-to-day responsibilities will involve managing the properties, as well as, the relationship with residential and commercial tenants.

The Experience Director will also be expected to work with the EDDC staff, downtown partners, residents, and businesses to cultivate experiences for tenants and downtown visitors.

The EDDC anticipates the Experience Director to start in the first quarter of 2021 in order to prepare for the opening of residential and commercial spaces in the second quarter of 2021.

Resumes and cover letters should be emailed to EDDC CEO John Persinger by November 30, 2020.

You can visit the EDDC’s website for more information on the position and how to apply.