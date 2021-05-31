Erie Amazon facility to begin hiring soon

Amazon will soon begin hiring in Erie for its new facility.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Erie, the company will begin hiring the week of June 6th.

Anyone interested in a position is asked to text ERIENOW to 77088 to sign up for alerts.

At last check, the only position posted was for an assistant manager of delivery operations.

Amazon announced plans back in January to open a distribution center in the 2400 block of West 23rd street, formerly known as the Ansco building.

The launch date is set for July 14th.