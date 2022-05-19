(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Youth applications currently are being accepted for Summer JAM 2022, a summer job placement event.

Erie County, the Greater Erie Community Action Committee, and the Erie County Gaming and Revenue Authority are teaming up for the ninth annual event. A total of 52 employers are participating in the program. That includes 31 for-profit companies and 21 nonprofit organizations.

Application packets must be submitted by Friday, June 3, and are available online.

“Summer JAM is an impactful and intentional program that provides youth an opportunity to gain job readiness training, career exploration and employment opportunities in Erie County,” said Marcus Yuille, Erie County’s diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Through the program, youth will work for eight weeks, June through August, seeing an average of about 22 hours per week.

Two orientation events will be held, featuring training, activities and guest speakers.

Orientation for Erie, Girard and Harborcreek youth will be held on Monday, June 13, at Gannon University.

Orientation for Corry and Union City youth will be held on Thursday, June 16, at Corry Area High School.

For more information, email summerjam@gecac.org or call (814) 897-6571.