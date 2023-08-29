The Commonwealth announced on Tuesday good news about the unemployment front.

Erie has once again recorded a record low in unemployment, at 4.1% for the month of July — that’s the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate.

That’s down from 4.9% a year ago and also marks the third consecutive month of record low unemployment in Erie.

Compared to Erie, the Commonwealth rate was 3.5%, which is also a record low. The national rate was also at 3.5%. The Gettysburg area saw the lowest rate in the Commonwealth at 2.7%.