(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Insurance, one of Erie’s largest employers, has announced a new hybrid schedule for employees.

Starting January 2, 2024, employees in hybrid roles will have 52 days a year to work remotely. Instead of working predetermined hybrid schedules each week, employees will work in person on the days that they are not using a remote day.

The company stated employees will have to work with their leaders to determine how to best use their allotment to balance personal flexibility and preference while meeting the business needs of their teams.

Erie Insurance states the move comes after more than a year of learning and adapting as employees experienced a variety of hybrid work arrangements following the pandemic.

“When we began to return to on-site work last year, we acknowledged we would need to learn and adapt based on what we experienced,” said Sean Dugan, executive vice president, Human Resources & Corporate Services. “We knew that we’d evolve as we experimented with new ways of working following the pandemic. Now, after more than a year of working in a variety of hybrid arrangements, we’ve learned that we need a more consistent approach to how and where we work.”

Erie Insurance has more than 6,400 employees working across 12 states and the District of Columbia. More than 40% of company employees are in fully remote roles, with most other employees working a hybrid schedule.