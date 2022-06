The area’s unemployment numbers continue what has become a downward trend. The State Department of Labor and Industry released figures for May 2022.

In the Erie region, unemployment was 5.3% last month. That’s a drop of 0.2% from the month of April.

Local unemployment is down 2.5% from May of 2021.

The local decline mirrors the state’s 0.2% drop in unemployment which was reported last week.