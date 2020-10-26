Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania hiring seasonal workers

FILE – In this June 16, 2016, file photo, bottles of wine are displayed during a tour of a state liquor store, in Salt Lake City. According to federal health statistics, Americans are drinking more now than when Prohibition was enacted a century earlier. What’s more, it’s been rising for two decades, and it’s not clear when it will fall again. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across Pennsylvania are hiring seasonal workers.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today encouraged people looking for extra holiday cash to apply for seasonal job opportunities at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.

“Whether you’re a retiree looking for a part-time job, a college student looking to work over winter break, or a gift-giver seeking extra money for the holidays, we need you at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores this November and December. We have seasonal jobs open in every county in the state,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. “We’re looking for friendly, motivated people who love a fast-paced environment, who want to help our customers, and who will help keep our stores well-stocked and clean through this busy time of year.”

The PLCB needs part-time help between early November and early January 2021. Seasonal positions pay $13 an hour. While evening and weekend help is most-sought, there are no minimum hour requirements.

FW&GS seasonal positions offer the opportunity for employees to move to regular part-time work after the season ends. For those not seeking regular part-time work, seasonal employees can be called back during other seasonal opportunities, like in the summer and in subsequent holiday seasons.

These jobs are open to non-Commonwealth employees only, and applications must be submitted online by visiting lcb.pa.gov.