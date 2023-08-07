Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Yellow Corporation shutting down and numerous job shortages, a new career fair is helping reinvigorate jobs in the transportation industry.

As trucking companies nationwide search for drivers and other staff members, the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association’s (PMTA) northwest chapter is hosting the North Coast Transportation Expo & Job Fair to connect people seeking work with companies looking to hire.

A release states the job fair will be held on August 19, 2023, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Bayfront Convention Center, located at 1 Sassafras Pier in Erie.

According to the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), the trucking industry is facing a driver shortage of over 80,000 drivers. This is predicted to grow to 160,000 by 2030 and could have detrimental impacts on the U.S. supply chain.

PMTA is hoping to connect CDL holders looking for their next opportunity and encourage a younger generation to attend the job fair to learn about careers in the trucking industry.

In light of Yellow Corp. closing its doors, PMTA is hoping to help the 30,000 employees laid off to find open positions and ensure they continue their careers in the trucking industry.

Representatives from trucking companies will be available for interviews, and PMTA President and CEO Rebecca Oyler will be on-site to discuss general trucking industry issues.