Goodwill’s around the region to hold Hiring Days March 5 & 6

Goodwill’s around the region will collectively hold hiring days this March.

Goodwill Hiring Days will be held Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all area Goodwill stores.

Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio, Goodwill Industries Serving Summit, Portage, Medina, Richland and Ashland Counties, Goodwill Industries of Wayne & Holmes Counties, Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries, Goodwill Industries Serving Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania and Goodwill Industries Serving Lorain, Erie and Huron Counties are working together to offer on-the spot interviews in every Goodwill store on March 5 and 6. More than 45 area locations will offer this event to local job seekers.

“Goodwill has been an important employer and a vital social service agency for more than 100 years. Collectively, our different Goodwill systems can offer hundreds of exciting career opportunities. This is a way to draw attention to these opportunities and leverage our collective voice across the region.”

No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins are encouraged. Additional information about job openings is accessible through GoodwillHiringDays.org. All COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed during Goodwill Hiring Days.