Local Macy’s hiring for holiday season

While the pandemic continues, many people are struggling to make ends meet. Some businesses are also struggling.

Others are ramping up for the holiday season.

Yoselin Person was live outside the Millcreek Mall to tell us about a hiring event taking place there today.

The holiday shopping season is well underway, and today, Macy’s is holding a job fair to strengthen their ranks ahead of the final rush.

Today, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Macy’s at the Millcreek Mall will be looking for new workers.

This comes as many families consider buying less this holiday season due to having less income.

According to a representative with the company, employees of Macy’s have access to flexible schedules, competitive wages and employee discounts.

You can help bring “the magic of Macy’s” to life during this holiday season.

Those looking for work are invited to drop off their resume and fill out an application for employment. You can also apply online at Macysjobs.com.