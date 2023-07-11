An organization responsible for much of the revitalization on Erie’s State Street now has a new leader.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) announced Drew Whiting as their new CEO on Tuesday.

The former leader, John Persinger, was appointed CEO in 2018. Since then, the organization has completed several projects including the Flagship City Food Hall and Public Market as well as the shops at 5th and State streets.

Venture capital lawyer Whiting said he has big shoes to fill.

“He really helped deliver a shock to the system downtown to start us on this growth curve that we’re on today and without him, we’re not here. I’m not standing here without the work of the EDDC. I think a lot of people who are participating and active may not otherwise be inspired to do so,” said Whiting.

Whiting has his own personal investment in downtown as he plans to open an indoor golf facility at the corner of 10th and State streets.

“Add that to the list of new things to do downtown that will bring people and their families here to enjoy themselves. Our goals, mission and values that led us to pursue that project are perfectly aligned with those of the EDDC,” said

Leaders from another local organization said they are confident about partnering with Whiting to attract more people to downtown Erie.

“We’ve come to know drew as one of our downtown investors, stakeholders and number of businesses that we serve, so we were already really excited about the investments he was making in downtown, his commitment to downtown and being a vibrant advocate and cheerleader for what’s happening here,” said Emily Fetko, CEO of Erie Downtown Partnership.