PA CareerLink in Erie to reopen for in-person appointments

PA CareerLink in Erie will reopen for in-person appointments soon, while the Oil City location will remain open for virtual appointments only, according to NWPA Job Connect.

Erie PA CareerLink will reopen for in-person appointments beginning Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

Appointments should be made in advance by calling 814-455-9966 and will be limited to Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 to 5 p.m. Individuals may schedule an appointment to use computers or meet with staff. At this time, Unemployment Compensation courtesy phones will not be available.

Virtual appointments are still available as well.

PA CareerLink in Oil City will remain closed for in-person appointments, but will still be available virtually to clients by calling toll-free 844-333-5258.

To contact PA CareerLink, call ERIE (814) 455-9966 Oil City (814) 678-5050 Toll Free 1-844-333-5248 or visit Northwest PA CareerLink on Skype — Addnorthwestpacareerlink@gmail.com as a contact or FaceTime — Northwest PA CareerLink can be reached on iDevices at (814) 853- 3942.