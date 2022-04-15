(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry is reporting in its employment situation report for March 2022 that 83% of jobs lost during the pandemic have been recovered.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 4.9 percent in March. The U.S. unemployment rate was also down two-tenths of a percentage point, declining to 3.6 percent in March.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.2 percentage points below its March 2021 level and the national rate was down 2.4 percentage points over the year.

According to the Department of L&I, Pennsylvania has recovered 83% of jobs lost from April 2020 to March 2022.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — increased 17,000 over the month. The employment count rose 32,000 (to 6,074,000) while resident unemployment declined 15,000 (to 313,000).

“This month’s jobs report marks the 23rd consecutive month in Pennsylvania without an unemployment rate increase,” said L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “The numbers show the commonwealth continues to rebound strongly from the devastating effects of the pandemic, which put an enormous strain on our labor force. The datasets we are releasing today highlight the resilience of the millions of Pennsylvania workers doing their part to keep our economic recovery headed in the right direction.”

The Department of L&I also is reporting Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 15,800 over the month to 5,902,300 in March, and jobs increased in eight of the 11 industry supersectors.

Professional & business services (+7,600) had the largest gain from February.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 195,900 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors.

Leisure & hospitality had the largest 12-month gain, adding 70,100 jobs.

Three supersectors — trade, transportation & utilities; information; professional & business services – were above their pre-pandemic job levels in March 2022.

Department of L&I state employment statistics:

Current Labor Force Statistics

Seasonally Adjusted

(in thousands)

                                                                                                            Change from               Change from

                                              March        February         March          February 2022              March 2021

                                               2022           2022              2021          volume   percent         volume   percent

PA                                                                                                                                                    

Civilian Labor Force              6,387           6,370             6,444           17           0.3%              -57       -0.9%

Employment                          6,074           6,042             5,988           32           0.5%               86        1.4%

Unemployment                         313              328                456          -15         -4.6%            -143     -31.4%

Rate                                          4.9               5.1                 7.1          -0.2           —-               -2.2          —-

U.S.                                                                                                                                                  

Civilian Labor Force            164,409        163,991        160,631        418          0.3%            3,778        2.4%

Employment                        158,458        157,722        150,940        736          0.5%            7,518        5.0%

Unemployment                        5,952            6,270            9,691       -318         -5.1%          -3,739      -38.6%

Rate                                             3.6               3.8                6.0         -0.2           —-                -2.4         —-

Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment

Seasonally Adjusted

(in thousands)

                                                                                                                   Change from            Change from

                                                          March      February       March         February 2022           March 2021

                                                           2022           2022           2021       volume    percent     volume  percent

Total Nonfarm Jobs                       5,902.3       5,886.5       5,706.4         15.8        0.3%       195.9       3.4%

Goods Producing Industries            833.6         832.6          817.7           1.0         0.1%        15.9       1.9%

  Mining & Logging                                22.9           22.7             21.7           0.2         0.9%          1.2       5.5%

  Construction                                      252.5         251.3           254.7           1.2         0.5%         -2.2     -0.9%

  Manufacturing                                   558.2          558.6          541.3          -0.4        -0.1%         16.9      3.1%

Service Providing Industries         5,068.7       5,053.9       4,888.7         14.8        0.3%       180.0       3.7%

  Trade, Transportation & Utilities     1,150.0       1,151.9       1,102.4          -1.9       -0.2%         47.6        4.3%

  Information                                          89.4            89.0            84.0           0.4         0.4%           5.4       6.4%

  Financial Activities                             328.8          328.6          328.4           0.2         0.1%          0.4        0.1%

  Professional & Business Services     821.3          813.7          792.2           7.6         0.9%         29.1       3.7%

  Education & Health Services          1,238.3       1,234.7       1,226.3           3.6         0.3%         12.0       1.0%

  Leisure & Hospitality                          520.7          515.2          450.6           5.5         1.1%         70.1     15.6%

  Other Services                                   244.2          244.9          231.4          -0.7        -0.3%         12.8      5.5%

  Government                                       676.0          675.9          673.4           0.1         0.0%           2.6      0.4%

