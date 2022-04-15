(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry is reporting in its employment situation report for March 2022 that 83% of jobs lost during the pandemic have been recovered.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 4.9 percent in March. The U.S. unemployment rate was also down two-tenths of a percentage point, declining to 3.6 percent in March.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.2 percentage points below its March 2021 level and the national rate was down 2.4 percentage points over the year.

According to the Department of L&I, Pennsylvania has recovered 83% of jobs lost from April 2020 to March 2022.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — increased 17,000 over the month. The employment count rose 32,000 (to 6,074,000) while resident unemployment declined 15,000 (to 313,000).

“This month’s jobs report marks the 23rd consecutive month in Pennsylvania without an unemployment rate increase,” said L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “The numbers show the commonwealth continues to rebound strongly from the devastating effects of the pandemic, which put an enormous strain on our labor force. The datasets we are releasing today highlight the resilience of the millions of Pennsylvania workers doing their part to keep our economic recovery headed in the right direction.”

The Department of L&I also is reporting Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 15,800 over the month to 5,902,300 in March, and jobs increased in eight of the 11 industry supersectors.

Professional & business services (+7,600) had the largest gain from February.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 195,900 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors.

Leisure & hospitality had the largest 12-month gain, adding 70,100 jobs.

Three supersectors — trade, transportation & utilities; information; professional & business services – were above their pre-pandemic job levels in March 2022.

Department of L&I state employment statistics:

Current Labor Force Statistics

Seasonally Adjusted

(in thousands)

Change from Change from

March February March February 2022 March 2021

2022 2022 2021 volume percent volume percent

PA

Civilian Labor Force 6,387 6,370 6,444 17 0.3% -57 -0.9%

Employment 6,074 6,042 5,988 32 0.5% 86 1.4%

Unemployment 313 328 456 -15 -4.6% -143 -31.4%

Rate 4.9 5.1 7.1 -0.2 —- -2.2 —-

U.S.

Civilian Labor Force 164,409 163,991 160,631 418 0.3% 3,778 2.4%

Employment 158,458 157,722 150,940 736 0.5% 7,518 5.0%

Unemployment 5,952 6,270 9,691 -318 -5.1% -3,739 -38.6%

Rate 3.6 3.8 6.0 -0.2 —- -2.4 —-

Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment

Seasonally Adjusted

(in thousands)

Change from Change from

March February March February 2022 March 2021

2022 2022 2021 volume percent volume percent

Total Nonfarm Jobs 5,902.3 5,886.5 5,706.4 15.8 0.3% 195.9 3.4%

Goods Producing Industries 833.6 832.6 817.7 1.0 0.1% 15.9 1.9%

Mining & Logging 22.9 22.7 21.7 0.2 0.9% 1.2 5.5%

Construction 252.5 251.3 254.7 1.2 0.5% -2.2 -0.9%

Manufacturing 558.2 558.6 541.3 -0.4 -0.1% 16.9 3.1%

Service Providing Industries 5,068.7 5,053.9 4,888.7 14.8 0.3% 180.0 3.7%

Trade, Transportation & Utilities 1,150.0 1,151.9 1,102.4 -1.9 -0.2% 47.6 4.3%

Information 89.4 89.0 84.0 0.4 0.4% 5.4 6.4%

Financial Activities 328.8 328.6 328.4 0.2 0.1% 0.4 0.1%

Professional & Business Services 821.3 813.7 792.2 7.6 0.9% 29.1 3.7%

Education & Health Services 1,238.3 1,234.7 1,226.3 3.6 0.3% 12.0 1.0%

Leisure & Hospitality 520.7 515.2 450.6 5.5 1.1% 70.1 15.6%

Other Services 244.2 244.9 231.4 -0.7 -0.3% 12.8 5.5%

Government 676.0 675.9 673.4 0.1 0.0% 2.6 0.4%

For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov