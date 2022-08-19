(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania unemployment rate has dipped slightly to 4.3% for July.

That’s down two-tenths of a percentage point month over month. It’s also 2.1% below the July 2021 rate, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) reported Tuesday, Aug. 19.

“The jobs report for July is a testament to Pennsylvania workers’ ability to bounce back from a crisis, provide for their families and contribute to a strong economy that benefits all of us,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “As the unemployment rate continues to steadily decline, job growth continues across the board in industries ranging from professional and business services to trade and transportation. This month marks the first time since June 2019 that we have had 4.3 percent unemployment.”

According to L&I, from April 2020 through July 2022, Pennsylvania had recovered about 90% of the jobs that were lost in the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The size of the workforce was unchanged over the month — the employment rate increased by 12,000, while the unemployment rate declined by the same amount.

Nonfarm jobs were up 31,000 for the month. Jobs increased from June in 9 of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest volume gain in professional and business services. Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 203,800 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors, L&I reported. Trade, transportation and utilities had the largest 12-month gain, adding 60,500 jobs.

The national unemployement rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.5%, and down 1.9% over the year.