Pa. unemployment rate down to 5.7% in November

The unemployment rate in Pennsylvania was down in November.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 5.7 percent in November, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I).

Meanwhile, the U.S. rate fell four-tenths of a percentage point from its October level to 4.2 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 1.4 percentage points below its November 2020 level and the national rate was down 2.5 points over the year.

The estimated number of Pa. residents working or looking for work decreased 10,000 over the month, and resident unemployment fell for the ninth consecutive month, down 18,000 in November.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 13,500 over the month to 5,781,800 in November, the seventh consecutive gain.