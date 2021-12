PennDOT is hiring for several positions as winter is fast approaching.

According to PennDOT, open positions are available across Pennsylvania part of the Winter Maintenance Program.

Some of those open positions include CDL operator, mechanic, welder, radio dispatcher, and more.

Apply online at employment.pa.gov or PennDOT.gov/jobs.

