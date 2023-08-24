It’s hard to believe summer is almost over and that means PennDOT is preparing for the winter months.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation hosted a job fair at the Erie County maintenance facility Thursday afternoon. They are looking to hire various positions for their winter maintenance program.

Those interested were able to learn about the opportunities available and do on the spot interviews.

“People get a lot of on the job training here and if you come in with a CDL permit, which is just the written portion for the CDL, we can help you get your license or your full CDL with no additional cost to you,” said Saxon Daugherty, District 1 safety press officer for PennDOT.

If you were unable to attend today’s job fair, applications are still available on the Pennsylvania employment website.