The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) saw a large turnout for its job fair on Monday.

Within the first hour, more than 20 people came in to apply at the Erie County maintenance facility.

Some interviews are being done on site after applying.

The county maintenance manager said that multiple jobs remain open and it is important to fill the seasonal spots, especially the winter plow positions.

“We are also looking for seasonal CDL drivers to help us plow snow and perform snow removal operations. We’re looking for winter dispatchers to work a swing shift. Right now that’s what we have available and we also are looking for diesel mechanics and auto mechanics,” said Jim Shaut, county Maintenance Manager.

The job fair runs until 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.