PennDOT to hold job fair in Crawford County Wednesday; several positions available

PennDOT is holding a job fair Wednesday in Crawford County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is hiring for multiple positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians.

The job fair will take place from 12 – 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 25 at 18492 Smock Highway Meadville PA, 16335.

District employees will be on hand to answer questions and to assist attendees with the application process.

Applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume.

Current available positions can be found online at www.employment.pa.gov. The next job fair will take place September 1 at the Warren County Maintenance Facility, 20745 US Route, Warren.

