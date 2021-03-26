Pennsylvania’s Feb. unemployment rate remains unchanged from Jan. at 7.3 Percent

Pennsylvania’s Feb. unemployment rate remains unchanged from Jan., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I).

L&I released its employment situation report for February 2021 Friday.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remains unchanged over the month, at 7.3 percent. The U.S. rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point from January to 6.2 percent.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.3 percentage points above its February 2020 level while the national rate was up 2.7 points over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – increased 35,000 over the month due mostly to a gain in employment of 30,000.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 16,600 over the month to 5,656,700 in February, the ninth gain in the past 10 months. Jobs increased in 8 of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest volume gain in leisure & hospitality (+12,800).

