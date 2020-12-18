Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate falls to 6.6% in November despite worsening COVID-19 infection rate

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, the dome caps the Pennsylvania Capitol (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced Friday, its unemployment rate was down 0.8% over the month to 6.6% in November.

Pennsylvania’s rate fell below the U.S. rate (6.7 percent in November) for the first time since May 2015. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.0 percentage points above its November 2019 level while the national rate was up 3.2 points over the year.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 21,000 in November to 5,637,600, making it the seventh consecutive monthly gain. Employment saw an increase in 7 of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest gains were in trade, transportation, and utilities – up 10,000 jobs.

Over the past seven months, Pennsylvania has recovered 57.7 percent of the total nonfarm jobs lost in March and April.