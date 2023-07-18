ErieBank now has a new leader. Former president of ErieBank, Dave Zimmer, is stepping down from his leadership position.

After 18 years, he is transitioning to an advisory role.

The new president of the company has been announced — Wesley Gillespie.

Leaders say this transition marks a major milestone for ErieBank.

“I was the first employer before we had anything. And it’s extremely important that this bank continues on with the legacy that’s been created by all the employees. And Wes, Katie and Tim are the perfect people to continue that, very community minded, very employee minded, and more importantly very customer focused,” said Dave Zimmer, former president, ErieBank.

“I’ve been with the bank for five years, kind of launching the Ohio market. The blueprint has already been set, so all we really want to do is continue that and help the employees grow into new roles and to grow into their own professional development,” said Wesley Gillespie, regional president, ErieBank.

ErieBank is also continuing its plans to open a location on Parade Street to serve Erie’s east side.