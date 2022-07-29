A local snack manufacturing company is completing a multi-million dollar expansion that will offer more jobs for the Erie community.

The expansion for Shearer’s Foods began in February 2022 to add 93,000 square feet to the property.

The project will offer 50 new jobs for people in Erie, including maintenance technicians, machine operators and sanitation technicians.

The expansion will allow growth for the business and for the people that are hired.

“It just means local growth. This is a huge community out here, we’re one big family, so we like to grow that family internally for sure,” said Sara Piano, start-up project manager for Shearer’s Foods expansion. “If you’re looking for a full time, competitive, stable, full-time job, please come out and apply.”

