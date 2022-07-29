An expansion for a local snack manufacturing company is bringing more jobs to the region and is expected to make an economic impact in Erie.

Shearer’s Foods is expecting to make an economic impact as they look to hire people to fill new positions within their company.

A multi-million dollar expansion with Shearer’s is expected to be completed within the coming months, adding 93,000 square feet to the property to increase their productivity efforts.

The expansion will also bring opportunities for people in Erie.

“We will be hiring about 50 additional people for the expansion. Those include maintenance technicians, machine operators, sanitation technicians, and some others just to name a few,” said Sara Piano, start-up project manager for Shearer’s expansion.

Growth and new production efforts is what prompted the expansion, but the plant director says the company faced their fair share of issues from the supply chain.

“We’ve definitely seen supply chain impacts. We’ve been able to overcome those. We had very long lead times on equipment and building and all kinds of everything, but luckily we were able to plan well enough in advance. We’re still on track with our start up date for the production line that’s going in as well as the occupancy of the warehouse,” said Kris Webb, plant director.

The expansion of Shearer’s and the additional jobs is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy.

“We did receive some grants from the state that really helped us to push this project through but all the way across the board it really impacts all of the county,” Webb added.

Representatives from Shearers said the company is a great place to grow and receive promotion.

“We love to expand the area, we’re bringing back the business to Waterford. It’s a stable place to work. All we see is growth for the future of this site,” Piano added.

