A local snack manufacturing company is on the road to full employment after a major expansion, but they say there is still a chance to get in on the action.

Shearer’s Snack Foods in Waterford started a multi-million dollar expansion project in February that added 93,000 square feet to the property and brought new jobs to the area.

The start-up manager, Sara Piano, told us the company is 80 percent staffed, but there are still available positions for anyone looking for employment.

“We have a huge hiring event on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. open to the public. We’ll have the radio stations here, so please come in and apply if you’re interested. We’re looking for sanitation, maintenance, quality, and some processors and packers too,” said Sara Piano, start-up manager, Shearer’s Snack Foods.

Piano said to bring your resume if you have one. Online applications are available if you are unable to attend.