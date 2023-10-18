(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Employees returned to the job for a local manufacturing company.

Snap-tite Hose announced on Wednesday that all of its 68 furloughed workers have returned to work, and the company continues to operate a full weekly production schedule.

“Like most businesses across the country, we have been faced with uncertain, challenging times, but through the hard times, our commitment to our dedicated employees has never once wavered,” said Jeffrey Schad, CEO of Snap-tite Hose. “Our employees are the backbone of this company, and without them, Snap-tite Hose would not be able to provide high-quality, high-performance hoses to municipal fire departments across our Commonwealth.

Snap-tite Hose employs 108 people with locations in Union City and Fairview and has worked closely with firefighters by manufacturing lay-flat hose products since 1965.

Additionally, the company is asking anyone interested in joining their team to come out to one of their four in-person hiring events in Union City and the City of Erie.

Union City Hiring Events:

Oct. 18 & 25 from 1-4 p.m.

Union City Fire Dept. – 50 2nd Ave., Union City, PA 16438

Erie Hiring Events:

Oct. 17 & 24 from 1-4 p.m.

PA Career Link – 1647 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502

Candidates should review and apply for any desired open positions on the company’s website. You can click here for more information on the hiring events and available job openings.