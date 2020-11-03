Sterling Technologies hiring 25+ open positions

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, a customer walks past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas. The Labor Department reported unemployment numbers Thursday, Sept. 3. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

A Job Fair for Sterling Technologies will take place at the All Seasons Placement Office in Girard on Nov. 19th.

Sterling Technologies in Lake City is hiring 25+ open positions, including rotational molding operator $15-20hr, inspectors $11-13hr, trimmers $11-13hr, purchaser $40-50k, and Controller $65-75k.

A hiring manager from Sterling will be present at the event and will be hiring qualified individuals on the spot.

The Job Fair will take place on Thursday, Nov 19th in the Birchdale Plaza in Girard at the All Seasons Placement Office, 4880 Birchdale Dr. Girard, Pa 16417.