Try your hand at welding for free Thursday part of EIT’s ‘Welding Day’

The Erie Institute of Technology (EIT) is offering free classes that could lead to an exciting new career path.

EIT is holding “Welding Day” Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. This gives anybody in the community the chance to try their hand at welding.

There are currently more available jobs in the welding field than ever before.

“We have a 12 month program here at EIT, a 12 month diploma program, that students can start out we assume have never welded before. Upon graduation they are qualified to be entry level in the field,” said Paul Fitzgerald, director, Erie Institute of Technology.

Fitzgerald says because Erie is such a manufacturing-rich area that there are plenty of available welding jobs.

