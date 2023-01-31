UPMC Hamot hosted a hiring event Tuesday where dozens of interested candidates got to learn more about job opportunities.

Interested applicants were able to interview in person and potentially receive a same-day job offer. The event was open to the public and more than 75 candidates showed up.

The manager of recruitment said it’s a great way to learn more about what it’s like to work at UPMC.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for individuals to come in, talk to the managers about some positions that they maybe have applied for or positions that they have an interest in,” said Brittany Pollard, manager of recruitment. “If they don’t know where they want to be, I think it’s even a better opportunity to be able to talk to various managers and learn a little bit about the department and see what would be the right fit for them.”

Applicants were also able to learn more about the benefits available to employees.