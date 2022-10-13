A job fair, specifically for those who serve our country, is taking place this afternoon.

UPMC is hosting its Pathways for Veterans hiring event Thursday at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Veterans, active duty and reserve military members are getting the opportunity to build their resumes, speak with employers and take part in on site interviews.

An employee who served in the Air Force for 20 years said the transition to civilian life can be challenging.

“We know that our veterans struggle finding employment. Again, it can be a difficult place to match what they’ve done as a specialist in the military to how that translates into a civilian service. So exploring the opportunities that may marry up with what they’ve done and what they have an experience in,” said Dr. Karen Morahan, director, UPMC Jameson School of Nursing, UPMC Hamot.

The event continues until 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.