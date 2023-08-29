(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County has a new food truck.

Burgers, Brats and Sausages – BBS, LLC is rolling throughout Erie County, featuring smash burgers, Italian sausage sandwiches and bratwurst, including tomatoes grown in Albion.

The company has been around since 2021, and stated in the announcement they have been getting their truck and business up and running for the past few months “to make sure their product is of the utmost quality.”

Menu items include:

Smash burgers ($10)

Italian sausage burgers

Bratwurst links

Hot Dogs

Chicago Dogs

Fries

Garlic Waffle Fries

Onion Rings

Pizza Rolls

“If you know of a company that would be willing to host BBS for lunch for their employees, then contact them today,” says Liz Bonnell owner at BBS. “We can’t wait to feed your employees for lunch or an employee appreciation day.”

You can find them next at the Final Bike Night VFW 740 Edinboro – McKean on Aug. 30 (6-9 p.m.; Edinboro Walmart on Aug. 31 (4-7 p.m.); Edinboro Walmart on Sept. 1 (4-7 p.m.); Edinboro Walmart on Sept. 2 (11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.).

You can visit their website, Twitter or Facebook page to find out where they will be next.