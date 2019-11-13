53rd Annual CMA Awards to stream LIVE on YourErie

We are just a few hours away from the year’s biggest celebration of country music, the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.

Tonight marks the 53rd year for the event and the spotlight tonight will be on women in the industry.

Carrie Underwood will return as the host, but with new legendary co-hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

Underwood is also the only woman nominated for the biggest honor of the night, Entertainer of the Year.

Be sure to catch a Nexstar Special Red Carpet event right here on JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie with the pre-show beginning at 6 p.m. streamed LIVE.