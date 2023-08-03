Jamestown, NY (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival is underway in Jamestown, New York featuring headliners Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Taylor Tomlinson.

The National Comedy Center’s 31st Lucille Ball Comedy Festival is taking place in Lucy’s hometown of Jamestown, New York, August 2-6, 2023.

The festival kicked off Wednesday with an early birthday celebration for the Queen of Comedy. Festival-goers enjoyed a free screening of classic “I Love Lucy” episodes and a special appearance by “Lucy and Ethel.”

You can catch “Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias: Back On Tour” Thursday night at 7 p.m. It is a sold out show. Fluffy was the top-selling comedian in the world in 2022, and is one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with over 1.1 billion views, according to the National Comedy Center. Iglesias is the star and executive producer of the Netflix original comedy series Mr. Iglesias and numerous Netflix stand-up specials.

Comedy Late Night will end Thursday night, with performances at 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Friday night, “Taylor Tomlinson: The Have It All Tour” will take place at 7 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets. Tomlinson is selling out venues worldwide following her two highly acclaimed Netflix stand-up specials, according to the National Comedy Center. She was named the “Breakout Comedy Star of Year” in 2022 by Just for Laughs, and Variety named her one of the “Top 10 Comics to Watch”. Tomlinson’s second Netflix special, Look at You, was recognized as the top comedy special of 2022 by The New York Times, Vulture, and The Los Angeles Times. She will be taping her third Netflix special later this year.

Before and after the Taylor Tomlinson show is a free block party with The Untouchables, with live music, beer, wine, food trucks and more.

Comedy Late Night will end Friday night, with performances at 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, don’t miss comedy trivia, followed by “Stand-up Showcase” at 7 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets. Comedy Late Night will be ending Saturday night as well, with performances at 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The comedy center this week cut the ribbon on The George and Jolene Brand Schlatter Theater.

The Johnny Carson: The Immersive Experience with Hologram Host Jimmy Fallon, featuring Steve Martin, Mel Brooks, Martin Short, Bette Midler, Billy Crystal, Byron Allen, and many more, opened in August 2022.

The National Comedy Center will be the home of comedy icon Joan Rivers’ career archive, including her legendary 65,000 joke file, with a new exhibit coming in 2025.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A collection from the estate of Betty White, as well as a collection from the sketch comedy series In Living Color, have recently become a part of the comedy center’s permanent archive.

A new display just opened as well, honoring the renowned New York City comedy club Carolines on Broadway and its founder/owner Caroline Hirsch.

Visit National Comedy Center’s website for a full list of events and to purchase tickets for the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival.