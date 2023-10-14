(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — This October, the Warner Theatre in downtown Erie is featuring a lineup of performances you won’t want to miss.
From Dirty Dancing in Concert and the musical Jesus Christ Superstar to Bob Dylan and comedian Joe Gatto, there is something for everyone this month.
Highlighted performances at the Warner Theatre in October 2023:
- Dirty Dancing in Concert
- Thursday, October 19
- Tickets: erieevents.com
- Dark Star Orchestra
- Friday, October 20
- Tickets: erieevents.com
- The Police Deranged featuring Stewart Copeland
- Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22
- Tickets: eriephil.org
- Bob Dylan: Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour
- Monday, October 23
- Tickets: erieevents.com
- Steamroller The James Taylor Tribute
- Thursday, October 26
- Tickets: erieevents.com
- Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy
- Sunday, October 29
- Tickets: erieevents.com
- Jesus Christ Superstar
- Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, October 31
- Tickets: erieevents.com
October’s shows are followed by Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert on Nov. 4 & 5, and Bluey’s Big Play on Nov. 7 & 8.
Later in the month, the Aaron Lewis 2023 Acoustic Tour is coming to Erie on Nov. 15, and Nate Bargatze The Be Funny Tour! follows with two performances on Nov. 19.
Tickets for all events are available for purchase through the Erie Philharmonic or Erie Events directly.
