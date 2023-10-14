(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — This October, the Warner Theatre in downtown Erie is featuring a lineup of performances you won’t want to miss.

From Dirty Dancing in Concert and the musical Jesus Christ Superstar to Bob Dylan and comedian Joe Gatto, there is something for everyone this month.

Highlighted performances at the Warner Theatre in October 2023:

Dirty Dancing in Concert Thursday, October 19 Tickets: erieevents.com

Dark Star Orchestra Friday, October 20 Tickets: erieevents.com

The Police Deranged featuring Stewart Copeland Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22 Tickets: eriephil.org

Bob Dylan: Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour Monday, October 23 Tickets: erieevents.com

Steamroller The James Taylor Tribute Thursday, October 26 Tickets: erieevents.com

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy Sunday, October 29 Tickets: erieevents.com

Jesus Christ Superstar Monday, October 30 and Tuesday, October 31 Tickets: erieevents.com



October’s shows are followed by Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert on Nov. 4 & 5, and Bluey’s Big Play on Nov. 7 & 8.

Later in the month, the Aaron Lewis 2023 Acoustic Tour is coming to Erie on Nov. 15, and Nate Bargatze The Be Funny Tour! follows with two performances on Nov. 19.

Tickets for all events are available for purchase through the Erie Philharmonic or Erie Events directly.

Visit our digital exclusive section on YourErie.com to find out what other events are happening in Erie this year.