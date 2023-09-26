In an effort to match other event venues across the county, Erie Events is making an update to the way it does transactions.

Erie Events concession stands will be moving to a cashless payment system.

This means all food and beverages now must be purchased with a debit card, credit card or mobile payment.

The change will begin on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Otter’s home opener for the Erie Insurance Arena; Oct. 13 for the Warner Theatre; and Oct. 20 for the Bayfront Convention Center.

The executive director of Erie Events said this is one of many changes this year to make experiences faster and more convenient.

“78% of our customers are already using card, so there’s about 22% that will need to change habits. Understand there’s going to be a learning curve, we just hope people are patient and understand that the reason we’re doing this is to improve the experience of all of our fans and customers,” said Gus Pine, executive director, Erie Events.

Another change includes their security system, which means fans will no longer have to take items out of their pockets while entering the venues.