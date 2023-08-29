A local community theatre rolled out the red carpet to announce its 2024 show lineup.

The Erie Playhouse revealed its upcoming season with a launch party.

The night was filled with surprises as the staff announced 10 new shows to light up the LECOM stage — three youtheatre and seven mainstage shows.

The 2024 season includes Broadway favorites such as Tootsie, Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, and more.

Staff at the playhouse was sure to include shows that would not only excite their audiences but their actors as well.

“You don’t have to have any experience to come and participate in the playhouse; we will teach you everything you need to know. Also, there’s opportunities backstage, in the orchestra pit, for ushers. There’s tons of volunteer opportunities here at the playhouse for people,” said Richard Davis, artistic director, Erie Playhouse.

Visit erieplayhouse.org for the 2024 season lineup.