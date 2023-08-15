Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Downtown Erie will be packed with thousands of people for CelebrateErie festivities this weekend, and Flo Rida and Parmalee will be headlining Saturday and Sunday concerts.

CelebrateErie will take place August 18-20, 2023, featuring local art, food, culture, and free concerts as well as activities for the whole family.

CelebrateErie festivities are free and are located on State Street from 4th to 9th streets.

Friday night on the mainstage will feature:

Mambo at 5:30 p.m.

Stephen Trohoske’s Dance JoneZz at 6:30 p.m.

Erie All Stars tribute to Fleetwood Mac at 8 p.m.

Saturday night’s mainstage lineup:

Life Thru Music at 5:30 p.m.

The LEC at 6:30 p.m.

Flo Rida at 8 p.m.

Sunday night’s mainstage lineup:

Blue Sky a tribute to the Allman Brothers at 5:30 p.m.

Refuge at 6:30 p.m.

Parmalee at 8 p.m.

The Food District in West Perry Square will feature food trucks and vendors.

The Family District in East Perry Square will be home to the Family Stage which will feature dance and gymnastics acts, storytime and children’s yoga.

The Business District will feature Erie’s homegrown shops, businesses, and startups.

The Art District will showcase artwork of all kinds, including live demonstrations and displays by local artists.

The Culture District will have international food, artisans, and performances celebrating Erie’s diverse communities.

The Erie Insurance Marketplace will host vendors, artists, small businesses and more.

The Marquette Savings Bank Chalkwalk will showcase nearly 30 vibrant chalk drawings done by local artists.

In addition to the national headliners, come early to watch the local opening acts, and a three-day lineup of local performers on three stages.

In anticipation of large crowds, it is recommended to arrive early. Attendees can park in the following areas:

Side streets adjacent to the event

Peach Street Garage (712 Peach Street)

Erie Parking Authority Garage B (24 E 8th Street)

East 10th Street Garage (25 E 10th Street)

West 9th Street Garage (120 W 9th Street)

Handicapped parking is available on the north side of W 7th Street between State St. and Peach St.

The CelebrateErie website states dogs are not permitted unless it’s a certified service animal. Do not bring chairs to watch the mainstage concerts as it is standing room only.

Due to the anticipated crowds, bikes, hoverboards and skateboards are not permitted. Click here for hotel options in Erie.