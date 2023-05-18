(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tonight is the night… Jerry Seinfeld is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to Erie for a sold out show.

Seinfeld will be performing his newest stand-up comedy routine Thursday, May 18 at the Warner Theatre in downtown Erie — 811 State Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.

The Erie show is sold out; tickets went on sale in December 2022.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill,” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies “Comedian,” and “Bee Movie,” directed and produced a Broadway hit “Colin Quinn Long Story Short,” and wrote two best-selling books “Is this Anything?” and “Seinlanguage” as well as the children’s book “Halloween.”

Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film “Unfrosted,” and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.