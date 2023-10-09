(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Philharmonic announced that their annual free youth concerts are set to run October 10 and 11 at the Warner Theatre.

This year’s theme, titled Stormchasers – Navigating through Musical Weather Patterns, will mix melodies with meteorology. Its goal is to educate and entertain, guiding children through a world where weather is made by music.

It will feature classic composers such as Debussy, Vivaldi, Beethoven and Grofé.

“The Stormchasers concerts are a brilliant opportunity to fuse music and science, presenting them in a compelling manner to our young audience. It’s a joy to witness these children embark on a journey where the lines between melody and meteorology blend and swirl in a tempest of education and entertainment,” said Steve Weiser, executive director of the Erie Philharmonic.

The Erie Philharmonic encourages educators and parents to join in on this experience as well, nothing that it can foster a supportive learning environment.

Both concert days will have a 10 a.m. show, and Oct. 11 will also feature a show at 12 p.m.

For more information on Stormchasers, or future Erie Philharmonic events, you can visit their website at eriephil.org.