Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to Erie this November.

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour! will take place at the Warner Theatre in downtown Erie on Sunday, November 19. There will be two shows — 4 and 7 p.m.

Bargatze has over 10 appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and has appeared on Conan four times. He has two Netflix specials (The Tennessee Kid and The Greatest Average American), an Amazon Prime special (Hello World), multiple Comedy Central specials, and hosts his podcast, Nateland.

His website states he has performed for the troops in Kuwait and Iraq, with Chris Rock, and at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he’s received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.

Tickets are $79.75, $59.76, $39.75 and can be purchased at the Erie Insurance Arena box office or by calling (814) 452-4857. Click here for more information on the event.