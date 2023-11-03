(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tickets are on sale now for “Disney Descendants: The Musical.”

The Erie YouTheatre show takes place Nov. 10-19, 2023 at the Erie Playhouse.

Based on the Disney Channel Original Movies, the musical takes audiences on a journey to the Isle of the Lost, where the teenage children of iconic Disney villains are imprisoned. These troublemakers, including the offspring of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil, have never had the opportunity to venture off the island until now.

The story begins when they are sent to a prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes. This creates a unique and challenging situation for the young villains, forcing them to decide whether to follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good.

The Erie Playhouse noted the musical is recommended for families of all ages.

The show is directed by Ahnika Lexvold, starring Claire Hill as Mal, Natalie Tredent as Evie, Braeden Brickell as Ben, Liam Tercero as Jay, Rafael Gregorius as Carlos, and Addy Johnson as Maleficent.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. On performance days, the box office stays open through showtime. The Box Office is open from noon to showtime on Sunday performance days.

Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 814-454-2852 and online at EriePlayhouse.org.