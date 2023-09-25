(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tim McGraw is bringing his tour to Pennsylvania in 2024, and tickets go on sale this Friday.

Tim McGraw’s “Standing Room Only Tour ’24” with special guest Carly Pearce begins this October in Laughlin, NV.

The tour heads to our neck of the woods on April 27, 2024 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. On May 11, the tour heads to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township. On June 20, 2024, he will come back to Pennsylvania to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Regionally, the tour stops in Buffalo, NY on May 4, 2024 at the KeyBank Center.

Public sale begins Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information on the tour and to purchase tickets.

The tour ends in California with performances in Los Angeles and Sacramento in late June 2024.