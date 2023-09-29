A fun and popular event returns to Erie this weekend.

The West Bayfront PorchFest will feature family-friendly music and activities. During the event, local musicians will play on porches scattered throughout the neighborhoods on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The activities will take place at Gridley Park. The music will begin at noon, and the event wraps up at 6:30 p.m.

Stop by Gridley Park Saturday to grab some food and drinks from Erie Ale Works and Dobbins Dogs. ExpERIEence Children’s Museum will also be there with activities.