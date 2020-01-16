The 2020 Erie Auto Show will take place January 30th until February 2nd at the Bayfront Convention Center. Check out all the NEW cars on display at this years show, all at special show prices! Presented by the Erie County Automobile Association.

Admission is $5. Children 10 and under are free.

There’s no better time than now to get behind the wheel of a new car! Come check out the hottest new trends of 2020 all under one roof! With over 25 dealers displaying the best of the best, this is one event you won’t want to miss! Proudly brought to you by the Automobile Association of Erie County.

Below is a complete list of hours:

Thursday January 30—Noon – 8 p.m.

Friday, January 31—Noon – 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 1—10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 2—10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Below is a complete list of dealers that will be present:

Auto Express Fiat

Auto Express Kia

Auto Express Mazda

Bianchi Honda, Inc.

Bob Ferrando Ford

Bob Ferrando Lincoln

Champion Ford Edinboro

Champion Ford/Volvo

Contemporary Motorcar, Ltd.

Cunningham Chrysler Jeep, Inc.

Dave Hallman Chevrolet, Inc.

Dave Hallman Hyundai

DAVID Corry Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Gary Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram

Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Inc.

Humes Ford of Corry

Interstate Mitsubishi, Inc.

Interstate Nissan

McQuillen Chevrolet Buick GMC Truck, Inc.

New Motors BMW VW

New Motors Subaru

Rick Weaver Buick, Inc.

Roth Cadillac

Superior Toyota

Walker Brothers Buick Chevrolet, Inc.