The 2020 Erie Auto Show will take place January 30th until February 2nd at the Bayfront Convention Center. Check out all the NEW cars on display at this years show, all at special show prices! Presented by the Erie County Automobile Association.
Admission is $5. Children 10 and under are free.
There’s no better time than now to get behind the wheel of a new car! Come check out the hottest new trends of 2020 all under one roof! With over 25 dealers displaying the best of the best, this is one event you won’t want to miss! Proudly brought to you by the Automobile Association of Erie County.
Below is a complete list of hours:
Thursday January 30—Noon – 8 p.m.
Friday, January 31—Noon – 8 p.m.
Saturday, February 1—10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday, February 2—10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Below is a complete list of dealers that will be present:
Auto Express Fiat
Auto Express Kia
Auto Express Mazda
Bianchi Honda, Inc.
Bob Ferrando Ford
Bob Ferrando Lincoln
Champion Ford Edinboro
Champion Ford/Volvo
Contemporary Motorcar, Ltd.
Cunningham Chrysler Jeep, Inc.
Dave Hallman Chevrolet, Inc.
Dave Hallman Hyundai
DAVID Corry Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Gary Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram
Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Inc.
Humes Ford of Corry
Interstate Mitsubishi, Inc.
Interstate Nissan
McQuillen Chevrolet Buick GMC Truck, Inc.
New Motors BMW VW
New Motors Subaru
Rick Weaver Buick, Inc.
Roth Cadillac
Superior Toyota
Walker Brothers Buick Chevrolet, Inc.