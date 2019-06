The Erie Bayfront WxCAM is located on top of the 100 Peach St building, home of Orthopedic and Sports Medicine of Erie.

Overlooking Erie’s waterfront, this HD WxCAM gives you sweeping views of Erie’s Bicentennial Tower, Bayfront Convention Center, waterfront hotels, bayfront development and Presque Isle bay.

It also gives our meteorologists a very good eye to the sky for weather conditions over Lake Erie.

Loading Player…

Time Lapse