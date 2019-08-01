Erie Gives Day 2019

Think December is the only time where you donations can make a difference in the lives of people in our community?

In what is becoming an annual tradition, you have the opportunity to donate to the non-profit of your choice and have a portion of your funds matched by The Erie Community Foundation – the more that a non-profit receives in donations, the more matching funds they will get.

You know what your favorite non-profit does; you know what they mean for our area; you know how they change lives. Now you can support them in their mission.

Erie Gives Day takes place on August 13, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. – please join The Erie Community Foundation, FOX-66 and YourErie.com in donating to any of the organizations below or to the hundreds of worthy non-profits in Northwest, PA.

For your non-profit to receive matching funds, you must donate through http://www.eriegives.org/ and more details are there for you.

Give to one of these great charities: