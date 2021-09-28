Get your canned goods ready, Thanksgiving food drive begins Tuesday

We are approaching the time of year for giving.

Amerail Systems & Schaal Glass began collecting donations Tuesday for their Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Amerail Systems with more on the food drive.

Starting Tuesday, the community has exactly one month to donate non-perishable goods to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank through the Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Donations can be dropped off at the Amerail Systems office and the Schaal Glass Company showroom on West 12th Street Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 – Oct. 28.

The president of Amerail Systems says “Amerail Systems & Schaal Glass are dedicated to engaging with the community in a way that helps provide for those in need.”

Donations being accepted include canned fruits & vegetables, canned soup, canned meats, canned beans, cereal, oatmeal, rice, cake mix, cornbread mix, and bisquick.

Click here for more information on the Thanksgiving Food Drive.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists